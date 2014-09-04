How To Finish Skullduggery Island In Poptropica

Skullduggery Island is the latest island on Poptropica, a well known online game. Paid subscribers have had access since May, and the general public can play starting on June 17. Skullduggery is the most challenging and complex quest released on Poptropica so far. Keep reading for all the Skullduggery Island cheats

Use the island map while traveling by balloon to go to Skullduggery and then jump down to arrive at the starting point, named Fort Ridley. During this beginning part of the island, your goal is to find several items to help the villagers and solve the puzzle of the unusual note. Once you've got a ship, trading and combat will be part of the island quest.

Travel down Main Street to the right and across the covered bridge. Once you cross over the bridge, go down beneath it and head back to the left where you'll find a gold doubloon.

Return left to Stinky Tim's General Store, and use a doubloon to buy a bag of feed.

Give the feed to the boy with the chickens. He'll be so delighted that he can feed his chickens now that he will give you one of them as thanks for the feed.

Then go back over the bridge and go right until you see the corn field. Use the chicken here and it will eat the pests. The man will be delighted and gives you a blue candle.

Go up the hill and run past the house on the top and go back down to the ocean below. You'll see a woman there. Talk to her and she will tell you about her husband who has been lost at sea.

Enter the Governor's house and use the Blue Candle to reveal the missing writing on the Parchment. The guy on the left tells you to find the map pieces and chase away Captain Crawfish. He says he'll give you the final key to uncover the treasure once you do that.

Now leave the mansion and run all the way to the left to where the fort tower is. Go up to the top and use the telescope up there. Move it around until you see a small raft on the horizon. Use the broken mirror to signal the raft which will sail into the pier.

A man will walk out onto the pier to meet you. He is the husband of the woman you talked to near the ocean. He offers up his broken-down ship to you and wishes you luck on your adventure.

Once you are on board your raft, raise anchor and sail to Dragon Cove, up and to the left of Fort Ridley. While you're sailing try to steer clear from the sea monsters and pirate ships. When you locate salvage in the water, try to pick it up.

Disembark at Dragon Cove, home of Ship-Shape shipbuilders. A piece of the treasure map is hidden here. To get it, jump down into the water and stand on top of the stone. It will reveal a mallet. Push the crate with the fisherman sitting on top of it to the right as far as it will go and then use the mallet you just found while you stand next to the gong. This will send fish up for the old man to catch, and he will give you the map piece. You cannot immediately afford a new ship, or the services of the Shipwright, who can repair damage while underway. Ships and crew cost thousands of doubloons. Go up to the trading post and sell any spice you have and buy silk.

The next stop is Bouffant Bay, which is in the top-right corner. Pick up any salvage you spot along the way.

Talk to the worker here on the pier if you want a little hint about the map piece that is hidden here in Bouffant Bay. Run to the right and you will arrive at the trading post. Here you want to sell Silk. This trading post sells Medicine at a very cheap price so buy as much as you can while you are here. Go right to the residence with three Hanging Fern Baskets. Leap up into the air and hit the third one first, then the first one, and finally the second basket. Once that is done, you'll find the hidden map piece. One of the buildings here, called Willard's Warhouse, holds the Cargo Master and having him on board your ship means you can carry fifty percent more cargo. He's probably too expensive to hire for now, but he is one of the first crew members you should get because having him means you earn doubloons faster. Don't forget to make sure you bought the Medicine cargo from the trading post because you'll want to sell it at the next port.

Now it is time to leave and sail to the next island, Parrot Port, which is south of Bouffant Bay. Sell your salvage and cargo, but there is no cargo to cheaply purchase here. In Petey's Pirate Pub is the Navigator, who can increase your sailing speed if you hire her. Get the cracker that you'll locate upstairs on the left inside the pub. Walk outside and return to the Trading Post. Here you'll see a Parrot and you should click on him. The parrot is kind of weird and tells you to jump into the sea and then to come back and try to find it. When you do, it wants you to block some smoke, which refers to the nearby chimney you can stand on. After the smoke stops, jump into the palm tree to the right to find the parrot. He'll then tell you to find a pirate he knows in the old tower. Go to him, then locate the parrot atop the buildings (you may have to dunk yourself and do the chimney again). All parrots like crackers, so use the one in your backpack to get the parrot to fly to you. Then the pirate will give you a map piece.

Sail to Golden Harbor, directly below, home of the Golden Harbor Bank. When you go inside the bank, you can borrow doubloons which let you buy more cargo for trading and earn money quickly. The loan is good for us to 20 days but carries a 5% interest per day, so it adds up quickly. As with all the other islands, there's a hidden piece of the map here. To get it, you need to figure out how to light three lanterns outside. It can be tricky because each time you light one lantern, certain others go out. The specific order is to get the lantern on the far right first (the fifth lantern). Then get the third lantern, followed by the fourth one. Next, get the second and then finally the first lantern (far left). The map piece will then fall down from the archway. We're almost ready to sail on but before you go, visit the trading post and purchase as much grain as you can.

Now, get back in your ship and sail West until you arrive at the Pirate Outpost. Sell your grain and buy Spice, which is cheap here. Go all the way up to the top of the island and you'll find a small building with a sign that says Corsair Cannonry. Inside you'll find the Cannoneer crewmember who helps improve your cannon fire rate when battling pirate ships and sea creatures. You can hire him later. Leave the cannonry and jump up on the roof and then over to the top of the mast with the black flag that has a skull and crossbones. There is a small box called a cannon starter kit that lets you use the different cannon on the island. Jump down and to the left and you'll spot a barrel of explosives. Push it down so that it falls into the water below. Jump down into the water and push the barrel to the right until it's underneath the golden tooth in the giant skull. Run back to the left and click on the cannon to fire it. The cannonball fires and lands on the explosive barrel. The big explosion blasts the gold tooth out of the skull and reveals the hidden piece of the map.

The Circular Trade Path: Sail back to Dragon Cove, directly up, and sell your Spice there. If you follow this simple clockwise trading route and buy and sell the same goods as you did on the first trip, you'll start to amass a lot of doubloons so that you can buy bigger ships and hire crew. You can use any trading routes you want, but this basic circle will get you profits faster than any other way. There are no shortcuts, but your progress is much faster as you increase your ship size and speed.

Once you have upgraded to the Phoenix Warbird, the mightiest ship you can own, you should be able to battle Captain Crawfish. It will help if you have a full crew, especially the cannoneer and the ship repair guy. You'll find Captain Crawfish near Skullduggery Island in the lower left corner of the map. Sail there and wait for him to attack. Once you defeat Captain Crawfish in battle, sail back to Fort Ridley. When you arrive, go back to the house with the Governor inside. The governor gives you a bone shovel, which you need to dig up treasure, and he shows you exactly where to find it on Skullduggery Island.

Sail down to Skullduggery Island and dock there. Walk six paces to the right of the flag and use the bone shovel to dig in that spot. After you dig up the treasure, Captain Crawfish and his dastardly pirate crew surprise you. With them is the Governor's aide who was working for Crawfish the whole time.

Unlike the majority of other Poptropica islands, there is no big boss fight here at the end. Fortunately, your crew arrives just in the nick of time and captures Crawfish and his pirates. You then return to Fort Ridley to return the treasure to the island. As a reward, the Governor gives you the island medallion and you've finished the quest.