Poptropica Cheats And Secrets For Mythology Island

Having difficulty with Poptropica Mythology Island? This is a detailed helpful guide to winning the island medallion.

To the left of Main Street is the Tree of Immortality. Reach the top by bouncing off mushrooms, jumping on branches, and scaling the snakes.

Talk to the satyr and he'll tell 10 jars of honey to collect . When you've got them all, return to the satyr and he'll open a secret path for you.

Follow the secret path to the Golden Apple. Click the branch to lose the apple to the earth.

After you decide the Golden Apple, Zeus will appear. Zeus will give you the Sacred Items Scroll.

Click on the Sacred Items Scroll inside your backpack for more information about all the different items you must find and bring to Zeus.

Jump up onto the top. Turn the switches at each juncture to force the water to fall into the pool down below the Sphinx.

Once the water in the acqueduct flows into the pool, the Rare Flower will blossom.

There's above where the Sphinx is sitting a pomegranate tree. Jump up there and pick a pomegranate from the tree.

Return and go inside the Museum of Olympus. You'll find the Starfish stuck to the face of Poseidon's statue.

Go inside Apollo's Temple and you may pick up your own Reed Pipe.

Click on the statue and the Reed Pipe will teach you the way to play a tune, once she is in your back pack. You will want to memorize the musical notes and then duplicate them to finish the task.

To add the Pipe Melody to your own inventory, first learn a tune from Euterpe. She will give you the Pipe Tune.

Head over to increase access and the Labryinth to the entrance by utilizing the Reed Pipe to play the tune you see on the door. The right arrangement of notes to play is Blue, Blue, Green, Yellow, Yellow, Crimson, Blue, Green.

If you get lost in the Labyrinth, follow the golden thread back to where you were.

The bones puzzle is a riddle. Remove six of the bones so the remaining bones spell the word, "Ten."

To exit the maze, you must open the final gate. It'll open if you are successful at clicking on the red eyed snakes three times.

Once you're outside of the labyrinth, speak with the Minotaur and he will give you his nose Ring.

Clean all three spots of graffiti off of Hades' temple. The worker provides you with the Drachma.

You'll see an altar inside Hades' Temple. To get into the Underworld, set the Pomegranates on it.

The boatman will take you across the river. Prevent falling stalactites, hungry gators, and flaming skulls to cross safely.

You'll find Cerebus on the shore, when you are done with the boat ride. Place him check it out to sleep by playing the special melody you learned in your Reed Pipe after which take his whisker.

Time to go to the beach! Enter Poseidon's Temple and place the Starfish on the altar inside. You'll be transported to Poseidon's Realm.

Aphrodite gives you a brief quiz where you have to guess the names of most. In case you 're having trouble, it is possible to learn them all inside the Museum of Olympus.

You'll get the Touchscreen Mirror as a prize for finishing the challenge.

Head left and dive down underwater when you reach Poseidon's Statue. In case you 're running out of air, you're able to fill up your oxygen by swimming over the rising bubbles.

Find the oyster in Poseidon's Realm. Wait until it opens up and then grab the Pearl.

The Hydra can be defeated by jumping on each one of its heads when it strikes.

Click on the unconscious Hydra to take the Hydra Scale.

Now you have all five of the Sacred Items in your property. Return to the tree and speak with Athena.

His plot and Zeus returns is revealed. Athena steals the Sacred Items.

Use the Touchscreen Mirror to warp to the underworld. Hercules will move the boulder for you.

Discuss to Hades in his throne room to get his Crown.

Warp with Hercules to Poseidon's Realm. Hercules will open up the way for one to enter.

Talk with Poseidon, who's sitting on his throne. He will provide you with a powerful weapon to aid in your battle with Zeus.

After you've Hades' Crown and Poseidon's Trident, warp with Hercules to the gates of Olympus. He will open the gate.

Buy a Bag of Wind from Aeolus at the base of Mt. Olympus. It costs one Drachma.

Use the Bag of Wind and it'll carry you up part of the mountain. From there, simply jump on the remaining stages to reach the top.

Shoot Zeus with Poseidon's Trident to damage him. Avert his lightning bolts and wind gusts. Pick up pink clouds to restore your energy.