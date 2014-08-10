Basics And Tips For Poptropica



Poptropica is a very exciting and happy game for children ages 8-14 which provides several different adventures in the form of islands that players explore on amazing adventures. There are many hidden items and secrets in the game. There are so many Poptropica secrets that they can't all fit into a single place but I've got a summary of the game to give you and idea of what you can do in Poptropica.



Islands in Poptropica



You can adventure on more than twenty islands in the game, with several new ones coming about once per month. The islands are:





Early Poptropica Sharktooth 24 Carrot Time Tangled Super Power Spy Nabooti Big Nate Astro-Knights Counterfeit Reality TV Mythology Skullduggery Steamworks Great Pumpkin Cryptids Wild West Wimpy Wonderland Red Dragon Shrink Ray Mystery Train Game Show Ghost Story S.O.S. Vampire's Curse Twisted Thicket Poptropolis Games Wimpy Boardwalk Lunar Colony Super Villain Island Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Zomberry Island Night Watch Island Back Lot Island Virus Hunter Island Mocktropica Island Monster Carnival Island Survival Island Mission: Atlantis



Players can do any island mission at any time, but you might want to get started with one of the easier islands, like Time Tangled to build a feel for how to play.



Tips and Tricks for Playing Poptropica



You may be either gender and you can change the appearance prior to starting the game. You can start with a new player every time or register with an account to save your character as a returning player.





The game plays as a 2-D side-scroller. You begin each island adventure by arriving and then you have to talk to characters that you meet to figure out what needs to be done. You then progress along the mission until you have completed all the tasks you need to do.





Poptropica brings together logic challenges and missions with basic arcade skills like jumping, running and playing with obstacles in the world. A lot of the game includes jumping around things in the way or climbing up buildings to find secret spots.



Other Players



There are some buildings on all of the Poptropica islands where you can play games against other players. Winning many mini-games increases your battle ranking. You can also chat with other players using built-in questions from a menu.

