Basics And Tips For Poptropica

By Donovan Vuong
Sun Aug 10, 2014 9:57 PM
    Poptropica is a very exciting and happy game for children ages 8-14 which provides several different adventures in the form of islands that players explore on amazing adventures. There are many hidden items and secrets in the game. There are so many Poptropica secrets that they can't all fit into a single place but I've got a summary of the game to give you and idea of what you can do in Poptropica.

    Islands in Poptropica


    You can adventure on more than twenty islands in the game, with several new ones coming about once per month. The islands are:


    1. Early Poptropica

    2. Sharktooth

    3. 24 Carrot

    4. Time Tangled

    5. Super Power

    6. Spy

    7. Nabooti

    8. Big Nate

    9. Astro-Knights

    10. Counterfeit

    11. Reality TV

    12. Mythology

    13. Skullduggery

    14. Steamworks

    15. Great Pumpkin

    16. Cryptids

    17. Wild West

    18. Wimpy Wonderland

    19. Red Dragon

    20. Shrink Ray

    21. Mystery Train

    22. Game Show

    23. Ghost Story

    24. S.O.S.

    25. Vampire's Curse

    26. Twisted Thicket

    27. Poptropolis Games

    28. Wimpy Boardwalk

    29. Lunar Colony

    30. Super Villain Island

    31. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

    32. Zomberry Island

    33. Night Watch Island

    34. Back Lot Island

    35. Virus Hunter Island

    36. Mocktropica Island

    37. Monster Carnival Island

    38. Survival Island

    39. Mission: Atlantis


    Players can do any island mission at any time, but you might want to get started with one of the easier islands, like Time Tangled to build a feel for how to play.

    Tips and Tricks for Playing Poptropica


    You may be either gender and you can change the appearance prior to starting the game. You can start with a new player every time or register with an account to save your character as a returning player.


    The game plays as a 2-D side-scroller. You begin each island adventure by arriving and then you have to talk to characters that you meet to figure out what needs to be done. You then progress along the mission until you have completed all the tasks you need to do.


    Poptropica brings together logic challenges and missions with basic arcade skills like jumping, running and playing with obstacles in the world. A lot of the game includes jumping around things in the way or climbing up buildings to find secret spots.

    Other Players


    There are some buildings on all of the Poptropica islands where you can play games against other players. Winning many mini-games increases your battle ranking. You can also chat with other players using built-in questions from a menu.

