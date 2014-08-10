The Totally Epic Groovy Poptropica Handbook



Poptropica is a really thrilling and entertaining website for children which contain many missions on islands that players discover and explore. You can find many fun and exciting secrets in the game. There are so many Poptropica cheats and tips that they can't all fit into a single place but here is a summary of Poptropica to show what can be done in Poptropica.



Poptropica Islands



You'll find more than twenty island quests in Poptropica, with several new ones coming every month or so. The Poptropica islands are:





Early Poptropica Sharktooth 24 Carrot Time Tangled Super Power Spy Nabooti Big Nate Astro-Knights Counterfeit Reality TV Mythology Skullduggery Steamworks Great Pumpkin Cryptids Wild West Wimpy Wonderland Red Dragon Shrink Ray Mystery Train Game Show Ghost Story S.O.S. Vampire's Curse Twisted Thicket Poptropolis Games Wimpy Boardwalk Lunar Colony Super Villain Island Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Zomberry Island Night Watch Island Back Lot Island Virus Hunter Island Mocktropica Island Monster Carnival Island Survival Island Mission: Atlantis



Players can do any island mission whenever you want, but you might want to start with one of the simpler islands, like Time Tangled to build a feel for how to play.



Tips for Playing the Game



Your character can be a boy or a girl and you can change the appearance before starting the game. You can start with a new player each time or register with the site to save your character as a veteran player.





The game plays as a 2-D side-scroller. You begin each island by arriving and then you have to speak with characters that you come across to figure out what must be done. You then progress along the mission until you have completed all the tasks you need to finish.





Poptropica mashes together puzzle-solving and missions with arcade skills like jumping, running and playing with things in the world. A great deal of the game involves jumping around things in the way or climbing up buildings to find secret spots.



Other Players



There are locations on many of the Poptropica islands where you can play games against other players. Winning a lot of mini-games improves your battle ranking. You can also chat with other players using a menu of things to say.

