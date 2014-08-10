Newsvine

The Totally Epic Groovy Poptropica Handbook

By Donovan Vuong
Sun Aug 10, 2014 3:18 AM
    Poptropica is a really thrilling and entertaining website for children which contain many missions on islands that players discover and explore. You can find many fun and exciting secrets in the game. There are so many Poptropica cheats and tips that they can't all fit into a single place but here is a summary of Poptropica to show what can be done in Poptropica.

    Poptropica Islands


    You'll find more than twenty island quests in Poptropica, with several new ones coming every month or so. The Poptropica islands are:


    1. Early Poptropica

    2. Sharktooth

    3. 24 Carrot

    4. Time Tangled

    5. Super Power

    6. Spy

    7. Nabooti

    8. Big Nate

    9. Astro-Knights

    10. Counterfeit

    11. Reality TV

    12. Mythology

    13. Skullduggery

    14. Steamworks

    15. Great Pumpkin

    16. Cryptids

    17. Wild West

    18. Wimpy Wonderland

    19. Red Dragon

    20. Shrink Ray

    21. Mystery Train

    22. Game Show

    23. Ghost Story

    24. S.O.S.

    25. Vampire's Curse

    26. Twisted Thicket

    27. Poptropolis Games

    28. Wimpy Boardwalk

    29. Lunar Colony

    30. Super Villain Island

    31. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

    32. Zomberry Island

    33. Night Watch Island

    34. Back Lot Island

    35. Virus Hunter Island

    36. Mocktropica Island

    37. Monster Carnival Island

    38. Survival Island

    39. Mission: Atlantis


    Players can do any island mission whenever you want, but you might want to start with one of the simpler islands, like Time Tangled to build a feel for how to play.

    Tips for Playing the Game


    Your character can be a boy or a girl and you can change the appearance before starting the game. You can start with a new player each time or register with the site to save your character as a veteran player.


    The game plays as a 2-D side-scroller. You begin each island by arriving and then you have to speak with characters that you come across to figure out what must be done. You then progress along the mission until you have completed all the tasks you need to finish.


    Poptropica mashes together puzzle-solving and missions with arcade skills like jumping, running and playing with things in the world. A great deal of the game involves jumping around things in the way or climbing up buildings to find secret spots.

    Other Players


    There are locations on many of the Poptropica islands where you can play games against other players. Winning a lot of mini-games improves your battle ranking. You can also chat with other players using a menu of things to say.

