Poptropica Super Power Island Step By Step

Here is helpful tips to Poptropica Super Power Island. If you need the guide with screenshots, please see my Poptropica website. Let's go to Super Power island. When you arrive, go to the right and go inside the Comic Shop. You'll see a nerdy looking guy on the right side of the store dressed like a nerd. Speak to him and find out if he has anything other than comic publications. He'll give you a novel called The Super-Hero's Handbook he wrote. You keep the book in your inventory and can read it.

Leave the comic shop and head to the next retailer on the right, the Capes and Hides shop. Walk to the left and discover the man with the scissors and talk to him. He can give you An Excellent Hero idcard which identifies you as a super-hero and tracks all the villains that you simply have defeated. On the other side of the shop is a row of mannequins that have different costumes on them. Click on them to decide your costume. You are able to mix and match bits from all the various costumes.

OK, next go from the Capes and Masks shop and head to the left. Cross through the water and you may arrive on an isle with a prison that's a huge green meteorite that crashed into it. Speak to the prison warden. Inquire him about the escaped prisoners and he'll give you a product called the, Superb Villain Files. You can look through these documents to see all the super-villains you have to catch. Afterward speak with the lady wearing the lab coat and she offers you anti-power handcuffs, which are made to enable you to get super-villains. When you get those items, it's time to catch some super-villains! Go all the way to the right until you get to some sign that states Downtown. Snap the sign to head to the next space. It's a short one. Walk to the correct and then click on another hint and you may arrive at Main Street. Talk with the police officers who are standing outside of the bank and they will tell you that Copy Cat, among the super-villains who escaped the jail, is indoors.

Enter the banking and go left, where Copy Cat is standing. She is going to make a lot copies of herself and each one of the copies will conceal in a different location in the banking. She's going to also fall a smoke grenade on the ground until there's an excessive amount of smoke in the banking for you to respire and you'll only have about one minute. You must capture all the copies of her before there's a lot of smoke in the bank. Merely walk over each duplicate of her to make it go poof and disappear. You Will have to jump up a little to catch each of the copies. Use the lift on the far right to get to the upper-level.

You may capture her, when you get to the last copy cat and you will see a newspaper announcing her capture. You'll be sent back to the jail and you'll see her back behind bars. If you take a look at your Super Hero ID card in your stock, you will see you have one sticker in your villains conquered section. Now it's time to catch some more!

Go back to Main Street and go every one of the way to the right until you are competent to your Subway sign. Click on the steps to decrease into the Train-Station. Keep in touch with the police officers in the subway Station and they're going to let you know they demand help catching Speeding Spike. Go inside the train and after that walk all the manner to the right, where you'll be able to see Dashing Spike keeping a bag of cash. Getting him is straightforward. Merely keep leaping over him when he makes an effort to hit you with the bag of money. He can keep moving to the left to different train autos and if you're able to keep acquiring him to miss you he'll get so exhausted out that he sits down on the floor. When he does that, walk-up to him to placed on the cuffs and deliver him straight back to prison.

Go back all the way to the right and also this time go past the tube Station stairs to get to the town Park. When you arrive, you'll see that Sir Rebral is sitting on top of a damaged statue. When you go near him, you discover that he is controlling rocks that fly upward from the ground and follow you until they hit you. You desire to position yourself so that you could bound to avert them ( they will nevertheless follow you ) and then get your self on the other side of Sir Rebral so the rocks hit him instead. This will make him angry and then components of the ground begins turning up. Another step is really to find the light grey stone that you just can push. Move this rock on top of one of the locations where the ground turns up therefore the rock will fly upward into the air and strike Sir Rebral. This will knock him down and stun him so you'll be able to walk up to him and get him with the handcuffs. You Will return to the prison where you can see him securely in prison house.

Return to the city Park and go in the public washroom. There's a hole next to 1 of the loos. Go down the hole to enter the sewers. Walk around to the left and you'll see a brown wheel. Snap it while standing on the platform underneath and the water will drain therefore that you just proceed downwards. When it stops, go to the proper till you're able to some platforms. Jump up those and you'll locate another wheel. Turn it to make the water rise again partway. Swim to the left until you find the water and another wheel will rise again. Head to the left again and you'll find a door that you can enter. Go through the door and Ratman will be within. Bound up to the top right corner of the Sewer Space while preventing the rats, and you'll see a reddish wheel. Click on it to show it, and it will spatter water over his flies and the Ratman. Ratman will be knocked out and the flies which can be humming around him will start following you. If they touch you, you'll get stung so you would like to try to get to Ratman extremely quickly. Click on him to handcuff him and deliver him straight back to jail.

Head back to Town Park and go every one of the way to the right. You often see a sign for the Junkyard. Follow that indication to go indoors. When you arrive, you'll see Crusher standing along with a pile of trash. Communicate with the authorities there and they'll tell you they are unable to catch him. Good thing you're a mega Hero here to save the day again. To conquer Crusher, you are going to sneak to creep past him twice. Getup in addition to the oil and head entirely to the correct barrels then run right past him and jump onto the platform where he's standing. You'll get to some crane. Jump up the crane until you're capable to the taxi at the very top and click it. Subsequently drag the magnet manage lever. The crane will release a heavy refrigerator that may fall on Crusher. But he throws it at you, knocking you back down and lifts it off. And now he's's extremely nutty. You Have got to sneak past Crusher another time, but now he is hurling empty oil barrels at you and they'll knock you down if you get strike. Attempt to get back to the crane still another time without getting hit by the oil barrels as you-go. When you get all the way back to the cab of the crane, click and drag the magnet lever again to show it back on. The magnet will pick up Crusher then destroy him level! You can subsequently safely go down to where he's and place the handcuffs back on him. Crusher is returning to prison!

Go straight back to the main area and look at to the phone booth, that'll be calling. Reply it and you'll be given a fresh superpower. Now you might have the ability to fly! Click the flght icon in the lower-left corner to fly up into the air.

Go to the Downtown place and fly-up to the top of the Skyscraper after which go up. You Will see Betty Jetty sitting in addition to an antenna. She'll taunt you and fly away. Ensure your flight electricity is activated and chase after her. She will throw green energy balls at you. Each time you dodge them, you'll get a bit closer to her and ultimately you'll be close enough to get her. You are able to simply prevent the green power balls she throws by going away display whenever they come near you.

After you get her, she'll taunt you again, and Ned will be and knock her around. Now you're able to set the handcuffs on her behalf and she's captured and put back in penitentiary.

When you talk to the warden, he can say that he gave the isle medallion to Ned Noodlehead for getting Betty Jetty. It's possible for you to convince Ned to give it to you by first going to the hot dog vendor in City Park. Speak with the vendor and he'll give you a hot dog. Afterward return back to the comic book shop and discuss to Ned Noodlehead. He can offer to trade you the medallion for a hot-dog. Do the trade and you may complete this mission. Congratulations!